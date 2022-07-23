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Chapter 6, Problem 3

Superoxide dismutase:

a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic

b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals

c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen

d. Is missing in aerobes

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the role of superoxide dismutase (SOD) in cellular metabolism, particularly in relation to reactive oxygen species (ROS). Recall that superoxide radicals (O2•−) are harmful byproducts of oxygen metabolism that can damage cellular components. View full solution Recognize that superoxide dismutase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of superoxide radicals into less harmful molecules, specifically oxygen and hydrogen peroxide. Note that hydrogen peroxide produced by SOD is further broken down by other enzymes like catalase or peroxidase to prevent toxicity. Based on this understanding, identify which option correctly describes the function of superoxide dismutase.

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