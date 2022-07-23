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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 3
Chapter 6, Problem 3

Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes

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1
Understand the role of superoxide dismutase (SOD) in cellular metabolism, particularly in relation to reactive oxygen species (ROS).
Recall that superoxide radicals (O2•−) are harmful byproducts of oxygen metabolism that can damage cellular components.
Recognize that superoxide dismutase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of superoxide radicals into less harmful molecules, specifically oxygen and hydrogen peroxide.
Note that hydrogen peroxide produced by SOD is further broken down by other enzymes like catalase or peroxidase to prevent toxicity.
Based on this understanding, identify which option correctly describes the function of superoxide dismutase.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Superoxide Radicals

Superoxide radicals are reactive oxygen species (ROS) formed as byproducts of oxygen metabolism. They are highly reactive and can damage cellular components like DNA, proteins, and lipids, leading to oxidative stress.
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Function of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD)

Superoxide dismutase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of superoxide radicals into oxygen and hydrogen peroxide, thereby detoxifying these harmful molecules and protecting cells from oxidative damage.
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Functional Groups

Role of Antioxidant Enzymes in Aerobes

Aerobic organisms produce antioxidant enzymes like superoxide dismutase to neutralize reactive oxygen species generated during respiration. These enzymes are essential for survival in oxygen-rich environments.
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Related Practice
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___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

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Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

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Textbook Question

The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:

a. The hydroxyl radical

b. The peroxide anion

c. The superoxide radical

d. Singlet oxygen

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All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.

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Explain quorum sensing, and describe how it is related to biofilm formation.

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