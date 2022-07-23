___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 3
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.
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Identify the essential element that is commonly found in both amino acids and nucleotides. Consider the elements that are part of the molecular structure of these biomolecules.
Recall that amino acids contain nitrogen in their amino group (-NH2), and nucleotides also contain nitrogen in their nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine, uracil).
Understand that cells recycle this element because it is vital for synthesizing new amino acids and nucleotides, which are building blocks for proteins and nucleic acids respectively.
Recognize that the element being recycled is nitrogen, as it is essential and often limiting in biological systems, so cells have mechanisms to recover and reuse nitrogen from degraded amino acids and nucleotides.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'nitrogen' because it is the essential element recycled from amino acids and nucleotides by all cells.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nitrogen Recycling in Cells
Cells recycle nitrogen, an essential element found in amino acids and nucleotides, to conserve resources and maintain metabolic balance. This process involves breaking down these molecules to recover nitrogen for new biosynthesis, ensuring efficient use of this vital nutrient.
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5 Nitrogenous Bases
Amino Acids and Nucleotides as Nitrogen Sources
Amino acids and nucleotides contain nitrogen atoms in their structures, making them primary sources of nitrogen within the cell. When these molecules are degraded, nitrogen is released and can be reused for synthesizing new biomolecules, supporting cellular growth and function.
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Amino Acids
Nitrogen Assimilation Pathways
Cells use specific biochemical pathways, such as the glutamine synthetase-glutamate synthase system, to assimilate recycled nitrogen into organic compounds. These pathways convert inorganic nitrogen into amino acids and nucleotides, enabling continuous cellular metabolism and biosynthesis.
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1) Alternative Pathway
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