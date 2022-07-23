If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Defined Medium
Complex vs. Defined Media
Role of Agar in Microbiology
A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.
List three indirect methods of counting microbes.
Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?
a. Obligate aerobe
b. Facultative aerobe
c. Obligate anaerobe
d. Facultative anaerobe
List five direct methods of counting microbes.
Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?
a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve
b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis
c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases
d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve