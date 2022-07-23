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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 11
Chapter 6, Problem 11

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?
a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve
b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis
c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases
d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that microbial population growth typically follows distinct phases: lag, log (exponential), stationary, and death phases.
Recognize that during the log phase, the population increases exponentially, which can be difficult to visualize clearly on a standard arithmetic scale because the values grow very rapidly.
Recall that a semilogarithmic graph uses a logarithmic scale on the y-axis (population size) and an arithmetic scale on the x-axis (time), which helps linearize exponential growth, making it easier to interpret and compare growth rates.
Evaluate the options: logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve (a) is not a standard term; an arithmetic graph with mixed scales (c) is complicated and less commonly used; and 'none of the above' (d) is unlikely since semilog graphs are standard in microbiology.
Conclude that the most useful representation for population growth on a graph is a semilogarithmic graph with a log scale on the y-axis, as it clearly shows exponential growth phases and other phases distinctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Growth Phases

Microbial population growth typically follows distinct phases: lag, log (exponential), stationary, and death. Understanding these phases helps interpret growth curves, as each phase reflects different cellular activities and population dynamics over time.
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Graph Types for Data Representation

Graphs can use arithmetic or logarithmic scales. Arithmetic scales plot data linearly, while logarithmic scales represent exponential changes more clearly by compressing large ranges, making it easier to visualize rapid growth phases like the log phase.
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Semilogarithmic Graphs in Microbial Growth

Semilogarithmic graphs use a logarithmic scale on the y-axis and a linear scale on the x-axis, effectively displaying exponential growth as a straight line. This format is especially useful for representing microbial population growth during the log phase.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

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Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

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List five direct methods of counting microbes.

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How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?

a. Dry weight

b. Turbidity

c. Viable plate counts

d. Membrane filtration

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