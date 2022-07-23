Textbook Question
In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
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In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.
Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.
List five direct methods of counting microbes.
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?
Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. Dry weight
b. Turbidity
c. Viable plate counts
d. Membrane filtration