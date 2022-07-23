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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?
a. Obligate aerobe
b. Facultative aerobe
c. Obligate anaerobe
d. Facultative anaerobe

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms related to oxygen requirements in microorganisms:
An obligate aerobe requires oxygen to survive and grow.
A facultative aerobe (more commonly called facultative anaerobe) can grow with or without oxygen but prefers oxygen.
An obligate anaerobe cannot survive in the presence of oxygen; oxygen is toxic to it.
A facultative anaerobe can grow with or without oxygen, switching metabolic pathways depending on oxygen availability.
Based on these definitions, identify the term that describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Obligate Anaerobe

An obligate anaerobe is an organism that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen because oxygen is toxic to its cellular processes. These organisms rely on anaerobic respiration or fermentation to generate energy.
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Obligate Aerobe

An obligate aerobe requires oxygen for survival and energy production. It uses aerobic respiration, where oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
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Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Facultative Anaerobe

A facultative anaerobe can grow with or without oxygen. It prefers aerobic respiration when oxygen is available but can switch to anaerobic respiration or fermentation in its absence.
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Anaerobic Respiration
Related Practice
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In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?

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A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

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List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

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List five direct methods of counting microbes.

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Barophiles:

a. Cannot cause diseases in humans

b. Live at normal barometric pressure

c. Die if put under high pressure

d. Thrive in warm air

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