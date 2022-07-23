Textbook Question
In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
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In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.
List three indirect methods of counting microbes.
List five direct methods of counting microbes.
Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air