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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 10
Chapter 6, Problem 10

A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

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1
Understand that the question is asking about a microbiological technique used to isolate microorganisms on an agar plate.
Recall that streaking a plate multiple times with flaming of the loop between streaks is a common practice to dilute the microbial sample progressively.
Identify that flaming the loop between streaks sterilizes the loop, preventing carryover of too many microorganisms and allowing for dilution.
Recognize that this technique is known as the streak plate method, which is used to obtain isolated colonies from a mixed culture.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'streak plate' method, as it best describes the described procedure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Streak Plate Method

The streak plate method is a microbiological technique used to isolate pure bacterial colonies by spreading a loopful of culture over the surface of an agar plate in a pattern that thins out the sample. This dilution across the plate allows individual cells to grow into separate colonies.
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Streak-Plate Method

Flaming the Loop

Flaming the loop involves sterilizing the inoculating loop by passing it through a flame before each streak. This prevents cross-contamination and ensures that fewer bacteria are transferred in subsequent streaks, aiding in the isolation of single colonies.
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Streak-Plate Method

Isolation of Microorganisms

Isolation is the process of separating a single type of microorganism from a mixed culture to obtain pure colonies. This is essential for studying specific microbial characteristics and for accurate identification and analysis.
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Importance of Microorganisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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Textbook Question

Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?

a. Obligate aerobe

b. Facultative aerobe

c. Obligate anaerobe

d. Facultative anaerobe

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Textbook Question

List five direct methods of counting microbes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?

a. Dry weight

b. Turbidity

c. Viable plate counts

d. Membrane filtration

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?

a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve

b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis

c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases

d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

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