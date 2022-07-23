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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air

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Step 1: Understand the term 'barophiles'. Barophiles are microorganisms that are adapted to live under high pressure conditions, such as those found in deep-sea environments.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of barophiles' characteristics:
Step 3: Option a states that barophiles cannot cause diseases in humans. This is not necessarily true, as the ability to cause disease is unrelated to pressure preference.
Step 4: Option b states that barophiles live at normal barometric pressure. This contradicts the definition of barophiles, which thrive under high pressure, not normal pressure.
Step 5: Option c states that barophiles die if put under high pressure, which is incorrect because barophiles actually thrive under high pressure conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Barophiles

Barophiles are microorganisms that thrive under high-pressure conditions, such as those found in deep ocean environments. They have adapted cellular structures and enzymes that function optimally at pressures much higher than atmospheric pressure.
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Barometric Pressure

Barometric pressure refers to the atmospheric pressure exerted by the weight of air in the atmosphere. Normal barometric pressure at sea level is about 1 atmosphere (atm), and organisms adapted to this pressure are called non-barophiles.
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Microbial Adaptations to Environmental Conditions

Microorganisms adapt to various environmental factors like temperature, pressure, and oxygen levels. Understanding these adaptations helps explain why certain microbes, like barophiles, survive and grow only under specific conditions, such as high pressure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?

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Textbook Question

Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:

a. Barophiles

b. Thermophiles

c. Mesophiles

d. Psychrophiles

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Textbook Question

___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

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Textbook Question

List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?

a. Obligate aerobe

b. Facultative aerobe

c. Obligate anaerobe

d. Facultative anaerobe

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Textbook Question

Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

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