Textbook Question
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:
a. Barophiles
b. Thermophiles
c. Mesophiles
d. Psychrophiles
___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.
List three indirect methods of counting microbes.
Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?
a. Obligate aerobe
b. Facultative aerobe
c. Obligate anaerobe
d. Facultative anaerobe
Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.