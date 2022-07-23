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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

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Identify the type of pigments involved in protecting phototrophic organisms from oxidative damage caused by singlet oxygen, a reactive oxygen species generated during photosynthesis under high light conditions.
Recall that carotenoids are a class of pigments known for their photoprotective role, as they can quench singlet oxygen and dissipate excess energy safely.
Understand that these pigments absorb excess light energy and prevent the formation of harmful reactive oxygen species, thereby protecting cellular components.
Recognize that carotenoids are commonly found in phototrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria, contributing to their survival under intense light exposure.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'Carotenoid' to correctly identify the pigments responsible for this protective function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phototrophic Organisms

Phototrophic organisms are those that obtain energy from light through photosynthesis. They include plants, algae, and certain bacteria, which use pigments to capture light energy and convert it into chemical energy.
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Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs

Singlet Oxygen

Singlet oxygen is a highly reactive form of oxygen produced during photochemical reactions. It can damage cellular components like lipids, proteins, and DNA, posing a threat to cells exposed to intense light.
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04:43
Reactive Oxygen Species

Carotenoid Pigments

Carotenoids are pigments found in phototrophic organisms that protect cells by quenching singlet oxygen and other reactive oxygen species. They prevent oxidative damage by dissipating excess energy safely.
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05:58
Pigments of Photosynthesis
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