Textbook Question
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:
a. Barophiles
b. Thermophiles
c. Mesophiles
d. Psychrophiles
List three indirect methods of counting microbes.
Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.
Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air
Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.