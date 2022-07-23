___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 7
Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:
a. Barophiles
b. Thermophiles
c. Mesophiles
d. Psychrophiles
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the terminology related to microbial preferences for environmental conditions, especially temperature and pressure.
Step 2: Define 'Barophiles' as organisms that thrive under high pressure, typically found in deep-sea environments.
Step 3: Define 'Thermophiles' as organisms that prefer high temperatures, often found in hot springs or geothermal areas.
Step 4: Define 'Mesophiles' as organisms that grow best at moderate temperatures, usually between 20°C and 45°C, typical of many human pathogens.
Step 5: Define 'Psychrophiles' as organisms that thrive in cold environments, such as icy waters, with optimal growth at temperatures below 15°C.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Psychrophiles
Psychrophiles are microorganisms that thrive at very low temperatures, typically below 15°C, and are commonly found in icy or cold environments such as polar regions and deep ocean waters. They have adapted enzymes and membrane structures that function optimally in cold conditions.
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Thermophiles
Thermophiles are heat-loving microorganisms that grow best at high temperatures, usually between 45°C and 80°C. They are often found in hot springs and geothermal environments, and their proteins and membranes are stable and functional at elevated temperatures.
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Barophiles and Mesophiles
Barophiles are organisms that thrive under high pressure, such as deep-sea environments, while mesophiles prefer moderate temperature ranges, typically between 20°C and 45°C. Both differ from psychrophiles in their environmental adaptations and optimal growth conditions.
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Textbook Question
Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold
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Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.
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Textbook Question
Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air
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Textbook Question
Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.
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Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme
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