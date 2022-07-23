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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

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Identify the key term related to organisms that thrive in environments with high salt concentrations, such as salt ponds.
Understand that 'obligate' refers to organisms that require a specific condition to survive, in this case, high salt concentration.
Recall that organisms adapted to high osmotic pressure environments are called 'halophiles', which means 'salt-loving'.
Recognize that 'obligate halophiles' are those that must live in high-salt environments because they depend on such conditions for their cellular processes.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'halophiles' to describe organisms that exist in salt ponds due to their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Obligate Halophiles

Obligate halophiles are microorganisms that require high salt concentrations for growth. They thrive in environments like salt ponds where salt levels are extremely high, which would inhibit or kill most other organisms.
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Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the force exerted by solutes in a solution that draws water across a semipermeable membrane. High osmotic pressure in salt ponds causes water to move out of cells, so organisms must adapt to prevent dehydration.
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Adaptations to High Salt Environments

Microbes in high-salt environments adapt by accumulating compatible solutes or using specialized proteins to maintain cell integrity and function. These adaptations allow them to survive and reproduce despite extreme osmotic stress.
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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?

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Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:

a. Barophiles

b. Thermophiles

c. Mesophiles

d. Psychrophiles

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___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

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Barophiles:

a. Cannot cause diseases in humans

b. Live at normal barometric pressure

c. Die if put under high pressure

d. Thrive in warm air

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Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?

a. Cholesterol

b. Water

c. Vitamins

d. Heme

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