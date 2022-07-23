Textbook Question
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:
a. Barophiles
b. Thermophiles
c. Mesophiles
d. Psychrophiles
___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.
Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air
Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme