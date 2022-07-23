Textbook Question
Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
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Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:
a. The hydroxyl radical
b. The peroxide anion
c. The superoxide radical
d. Singlet oxygen
Why is agar used in microbiology?
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.