Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 4
Chapter 6, Problem 4

___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: 'small organic molecules' and 'required in minute amounts for metabolism.'
Recall that in microbiology and biochemistry, such molecules are typically known as vitamins or coenzymes, which assist enzymes in catalyzing metabolic reactions.
Understand that these molecules are not used as energy sources or building blocks but are essential for enzyme function and overall metabolism.
Recognize that the term specifically referring to these small organic molecules required in tiny amounts is 'vitamins.'
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'Vitamins,' as they fit the description perfectly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Micronutrients

Micronutrients are small organic or inorganic molecules required in very small amounts by organisms to carry out essential metabolic functions. They differ from macronutrients, which are needed in larger quantities. Micronutrients often act as cofactors or coenzymes in enzymatic reactions.

Vitamins

Vitamins are a class of small organic molecules that organisms need in minute amounts for metabolism. They often serve as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes, facilitating various biochemical reactions essential for growth and maintenance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Microbiome Makes Nutrients & Aids in Host Digestion

Metabolism

Metabolism encompasses all chemical reactions within a cell or organism that sustain life, including catabolic and anabolic pathways. Small organic molecules like vitamins are crucial in these pathways as they assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Superoxide dismutase:

a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic

b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals

c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen

d. Is missing in aerobes

1257
views
Textbook Question

Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

862
views
Textbook Question

The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:

a. The hydroxyl radical

b. The peroxide anion

c. The superoxide radical

d. Singlet oxygen

1047
views
Textbook Question

Why is agar used in microbiology?

2282
views
Textbook Question

The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .

1015
views
Textbook Question

All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.

775
views