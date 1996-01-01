Processing of computer information is an example of which sector of the economy?
A
Primary sector
B
Tertiary sector
C
Secondary sector
D
Quaternary sector
Understand the classification of economic sectors: The Primary sector involves extraction of natural resources, the Secondary sector involves manufacturing and industrial production, the Tertiary sector involves services, and the Quaternary sector involves knowledge-based activities such as information processing and research.
Identify the nature of the activity in the problem: Processing of computer information is related to handling, managing, and analyzing data, which is a knowledge-based service.
Match the activity to the correct sector: Since processing computer information is not about raw materials (Primary), manufacturing (Secondary), or general services (Tertiary), it fits best into the Quaternary sector.
Recall that the Quaternary sector is often considered a subset of the Tertiary sector but specifically focuses on intellectual services like information technology, research, and development.
Conclude that processing of computer information is an example of the Quaternary sector of the economy.
