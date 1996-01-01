Which of the following is an advantage that a command economy offers workers that a market economy does not?
A
More consumer choice in goods and services
B
Flexible working hours based on individual preferences
C
Higher wages determined by supply and demand
D
Greater job security due to government planning
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of a command economy, where the government centrally plans and controls economic activities, including employment and production decisions.
Step 2: Recognize that in a command economy, the government often guarantees employment to workers, which can lead to greater job security compared to a market economy.
Step 3: Contrast this with a market economy, where wages and employment are determined by supply and demand, leading to more flexible but less secure job conditions.
Step 4: Analyze the options given: more consumer choice and flexible working hours are typically features of market economies, while higher wages determined by supply and demand are also market economy traits.
Step 5: Conclude that the advantage unique to a command economy among the options is greater job security due to government planning, as the government controls employment and aims to minimize unemployment.
