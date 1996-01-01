Which of the following was NOT a policy undertaken by the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA)?
A
Creating a national system of unemployment insurance
B
Establishing codes of fair competition for industries
C
Guaranteeing workers the right to unionize
D
Implementing a national minimum wage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA), which was a New Deal legislation enacted in 1933 aimed at promoting industrial recovery during the Great Depression.
Step 2: Identify the key policies that NIRA implemented, such as establishing codes of fair competition for industries, guaranteeing workers the right to unionize, and implementing a national minimum wage.
Step 3: Recognize that creating a national system of unemployment insurance was not part of the NIRA's policies; instead, unemployment insurance was introduced later under different legislation.
Step 4: Compare each policy option with the known objectives and provisions of the NIRA to determine which one does not fit.
Step 5: Conclude that the policy 'Creating a national system of unemployment insurance' was NOT undertaken by the NIRA, while the other options were part of its initiatives.
