Which of the following is the most likely method a nation would use to limit the importation of inexpensive cars?
A
Subsidizing domestic car manufacturers
B
Imposing a tariff on imported cars
C
Increasing export quotas for domestic cars
D
Reducing taxes on imported cars
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: The nation wants to limit the importation of inexpensive cars, which means reducing the quantity of these cars entering the domestic market.
Review each option's effect on imports: Subsidizing domestic car manufacturers lowers their costs but does not directly restrict imports; it makes domestic cars more competitive but doesn't limit imports directly.
Consider tariffs: Imposing a tariff on imported cars increases their price, making them less attractive to consumers and effectively reducing the quantity imported.
Analyze export quotas: Increasing export quotas for domestic cars affects how many cars the nation sells abroad, not how many it imports, so it does not limit imports.
Evaluate tax reductions on imports: Reducing taxes on imported cars would lower their price, encouraging more imports, which is the opposite of limiting imports.
