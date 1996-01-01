A mixed-market economy is best defined as an economy:
A
in which there is no government intervention in economic activities
B
where all resources are owned and allocated by the government
C
in which both private enterprise and government play significant roles in the allocation of resources
D
that relies exclusively on market forces to determine prices and resource allocation
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of a mixed-market economy. It is an economic system where both the private sector (individuals and businesses) and the government participate in economic decision-making and resource allocation.
Step 2: Recognize that in a mixed-market economy, the government intervenes to some extent to regulate or support the market, but private enterprise still operates freely in many areas.
Step 3: Contrast this with other economic systems: a purely free-market economy relies exclusively on market forces without government intervention, while a command economy has all resources owned and allocated by the government.
Step 4: Identify that the correct definition of a mixed-market economy is one where both private enterprise and government play significant roles in the allocation of resources.
Step 5: Therefore, the best definition among the options is the one stating that a mixed-market economy is an economy in which both private enterprise and government play significant roles in the allocation of resources.
