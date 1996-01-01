Which of the following is an example of a market economy?
A
North Korea, where the government controls all production and pricing
B
Ancient Egypt, where the Pharaoh directed economic activity
C
The United States, where prices are determined by supply and demand
D
Cuba, where most resources are allocated by the government
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a market economy. A market economy is an economic system where decisions about production, investment, and distribution are guided by the price signals created by supply and demand, with minimal government intervention.
Step 2: Analyze each option by identifying the role of government and market forces in economic decision-making. For example, if the government controls production and pricing, it is not a market economy.
Step 3: Recognize that North Korea and Cuba have economies where the government heavily controls resources and pricing, which characterizes command economies rather than market economies.
Step 4: Note that Ancient Egypt, with economic activity directed by the Pharaoh, also represents a command or centrally planned economy, not a market economy.
Step 5: Identify that the United States, where prices are determined by supply and demand, exemplifies a market economy because economic decisions are largely made by individuals and firms responding to market signals.
