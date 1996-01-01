Which of the following is an advantage of exporting?
A
Increased complexity in complying with foreign regulations
B
Greater exposure to foreign exchange risk
C
Access to larger markets and increased sales opportunities
D
Higher transportation costs compared to domestic sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of exporting in microeconomics, which involves selling goods or services produced in one country to customers in another country.
Step 2: Identify the potential advantages of exporting, such as access to larger markets, increased sales opportunities, and potential economies of scale.
Step 3: Recognize the common disadvantages or challenges of exporting, including increased complexity in complying with foreign regulations, greater exposure to foreign exchange risk, and higher transportation costs compared to domestic sales.
Step 4: Compare the options given in the problem to distinguish which are disadvantages and which represent advantages of exporting.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Access to larger markets and increased sales opportunities' is an advantage of exporting, while the other options are disadvantages or costs associated with exporting.
Watch next
Master Autarky with a bite sized video explanation from Brian