Which of the following is true of indirect exports?
Indirect exports mean the producer directly ships goods to foreign consumers.
Indirect exports involve selling goods to a domestic intermediary who then exports them to foreign markets.
Indirect exports require the producer to establish a foreign sales office.
Indirect exports are only possible for services, not physical goods.
Understand the concept of indirect exports: Indirect exports occur when a producer sells goods to a domestic intermediary, such as an export trading company or export management company, which then handles the process of exporting the goods to foreign markets.
Contrast indirect exports with direct exports: Direct exports involve the producer shipping goods directly to foreign consumers or establishing a foreign sales office, whereas indirect exports do not require the producer to engage directly with foreign buyers.
Analyze the given options by matching them with the definition of indirect exports: The correct statement should reflect that the producer sells to a domestic intermediary who manages the export process.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the statement that indirect exports require the producer to establish a foreign sales office is false because that is characteristic of direct exporting.
Conclude that the true statement is the one describing indirect exports as selling goods to a domestic intermediary who then exports them to foreign markets.
