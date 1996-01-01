Which type of tax is imposed by a country on goods that are brought into its borders from abroad?
A
Excise tax
B
Sales tax
C
Value-added tax (VAT)
D
Tariff
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each tax type: An excise tax is levied on specific goods produced or sold within a country, a sales tax is applied to the sale of goods and services within a country, and a value-added tax (VAT) is a consumption tax placed on a product whenever value is added at each stage of production or distribution within the country.
Recognize that the question asks about a tax imposed on goods brought into a country from abroad, which means it concerns international trade rather than domestic transactions.
Recall that a tariff is a tax specifically imposed on imported goods when they cross a country's borders, making it distinct from excise, sales, or VAT taxes that apply domestically.
Conclude that the tax type described in the question is a tariff because it directly relates to imports and international trade policy.
Summarize that tariffs serve to protect domestic industries by making imported goods more expensive and are a key tool in trade regulation.
Watch next
Master Autarky with a bite sized video explanation from Brian