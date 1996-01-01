What is the most likely reason that nations raised tariffs on imports during the Great Depression?
A
To decrease government revenue from import taxes
B
To protect domestic industries from foreign competition and reduce unemployment
C
To lower the prices of imported goods for consumers
D
To encourage international trade and economic cooperation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: During the Great Depression, many countries faced severe economic downturns, high unemployment, and declining industrial output.
Recall the purpose of tariffs: Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods, which generally make these goods more expensive compared to domestic products.
Analyze the economic motivation: By raising tariffs, governments aimed to make imported goods less competitive, encouraging consumers to buy domestically produced goods instead.
Connect tariffs to employment: Protecting domestic industries from foreign competition was intended to help maintain or increase employment levels within the country by supporting local businesses.
Conclude the reasoning: Therefore, the most likely reason for raising tariffs during the Great Depression was to protect domestic industries and reduce unemployment, rather than to decrease government revenue, lower prices, or encourage trade.
