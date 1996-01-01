Which statement best reflects the difference between tariffs and quotas?
A
Tariffs impose a tax on imported goods, while quotas set a physical limit on the quantity of imports.
B
Tariffs and quotas both set a fixed price for imported goods.
C
Tariffs are only used for agricultural products, while quotas apply to all goods.
D
Tariffs restrict imports by setting a maximum quantity, while quotas increase the price of imported goods.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of tariffs and quotas. A tariff is a tax imposed on imported goods, which increases their price and can reduce the quantity imported by making them more expensive.
Step 2: Recognize that a quota is a physical limit or cap on the quantity of a particular good that can be imported during a specific time period, directly restricting the amount rather than affecting the price.
Step 3: Compare the effects of tariffs and quotas. Tariffs affect the price of imports by adding a tax, while quotas limit the quantity regardless of price changes.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements: tariffs do not set fixed prices, are not limited to agricultural products, and do not set maximum quantities; quotas do not increase prices directly but limit quantities.
Step 5: Conclude that the best statement is the one that correctly distinguishes tariffs as taxes on imports and quotas as physical limits on import quantities.
