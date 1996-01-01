Conservative Republicans wanted to use tariffs to protect American industry from which of the following?
A
foreign competition
B
labor unions
C
government regulation
D
domestic monopolies
Understand the concept of tariffs: Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods to make them more expensive compared to domestic products.
Recognize the purpose of tariffs in economic policy: They are often used to protect domestic industries by reducing foreign competition.
Analyze the options given: 'foreign competition' refers to goods produced outside the country that compete with domestic products; 'labor unions' and 'government regulation' are internal factors; 'domestic monopolies' are domestic market issues.
Identify that Conservative Republicans advocating tariffs aim to shield American industries from external pressures, which aligns with protecting against foreign competition.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'foreign competition' because tariffs increase the cost of imported goods, making domestic products more competitive.
