Which of the following is NOT a role of a supply chain in a competitive market?
A
Coordinating production and distribution activities
B
Facilitating the movement of goods from producers to consumers
C
Managing inventory and logistics
D
Determining the equilibrium price in the market
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a supply chain in a competitive market. A supply chain primarily focuses on coordinating production, managing inventory, logistics, and facilitating the movement of goods from producers to consumers.
Step 2: Recognize that the supply chain is concerned with the physical flow of goods and services, ensuring that products are available where and when consumers demand them.
Step 3: Recall that determining the equilibrium price in the market is a function of market forces—specifically, the interaction of supply and demand curves—not a direct role of the supply chain.
Step 4: Analyze each option to see which one does not fit the supply chain's responsibilities. Coordinating production, distribution, inventory, and logistics are all supply chain functions.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Determining the equilibrium price in the market' is NOT a role of the supply chain, as price determination is a market mechanism rather than a supply chain activity.
