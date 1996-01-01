Which of the following factors determine a firm's competitive advantage in a competitive market?
A
Uniform product quality across all firms
B
Perfect information for all consumers
C
Government-imposed price controls
D
Lower production costs compared to rivals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of competitive advantage: It refers to a firm's ability to produce goods or services at a lower cost or with better quality than its competitors, allowing it to earn higher profits or gain market share.
Analyze the role of uniform product quality: If all firms offer the same product quality, this factor does not create an advantage for any single firm because consumers see no difference between products.
Consider perfect information for consumers: When all consumers have perfect information, they can make fully informed choices, which tends to level the playing field among firms rather than giving one a competitive edge.
Evaluate government-imposed price controls: Price controls limit the prices firms can charge, which can restrict profits but do not inherently provide a competitive advantage to any particular firm.
Identify the key factor for competitive advantage: Lower production costs compared to rivals allow a firm to offer goods at lower prices or enjoy higher margins, which is the primary source of competitive advantage in a competitive market.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian