Which of the following is NOT a strategy used in target marketing within competitive markets?
A
Concentrated marketing
B
Price-taking behavior
C
Differentiated marketing
D
Undifferentiated marketing
Step 1: Understand the concept of target marketing, which involves dividing a market into distinct groups of buyers and designing marketing strategies tailored to each group.
Step 2: Review the common strategies used in target marketing: Concentrated marketing (focusing on a single market segment), Differentiated marketing (targeting multiple segments with different offerings), and Undifferentiated marketing (offering a single product to the entire market).
Step 3: Recognize that 'Price-taking behavior' is an economic concept related to firms in perfectly competitive markets accepting the market price as given, rather than a marketing strategy.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify that 'Price-taking behavior' does not describe a target marketing strategy but rather a market behavior characteristic.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Price-taking behavior' is NOT a strategy used in target marketing within competitive markets.
