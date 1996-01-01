The public power company is an example of which market structure?
A
Monopoly
B
Monopolistic competition
C
Oligopoly
D
Perfect competition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each market structure listed: Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition, Oligopoly, and Perfect Competition.
Step 2: Recall that a monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole provider of a good or service, with significant barriers to entry preventing other firms from entering the market.
Step 3: Consider the nature of a public power company, which typically is the only provider of electricity in a region, often regulated by the government and without direct competition.
Step 4: Compare this with other market structures: Monopolistic competition involves many firms with differentiated products; Oligopoly involves a few firms dominating the market; Perfect competition involves many firms selling identical products with free entry and exit.
Step 5: Conclude that since the public power company is the sole provider and faces no direct competition, it fits the definition of a monopoly.
