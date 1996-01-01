Why would a business want to ensure that its supply chain is diverse?
A
To limit its access to new markets and technologies
B
To reduce the risk of disruptions caused by relying on a single supplier
C
To make its production process less flexible
D
To increase its fixed costs and reduce profitability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of supply chain diversity: It means having multiple suppliers or sources for inputs rather than relying on just one.
Recognize the risks of relying on a single supplier: If that supplier faces problems (like natural disasters, strikes, or financial issues), the business's production can be severely disrupted.
Analyze how a diverse supply chain reduces risk: By having multiple suppliers, the business can switch between them if one fails, ensuring continuous production.
Consider the impact on flexibility: A diverse supply chain generally increases flexibility, allowing the business to adapt to changes in demand or supply conditions.
Evaluate the effects on costs and profitability: While managing multiple suppliers might increase complexity, it usually helps avoid costly disruptions, which can protect profitability in the long run.
