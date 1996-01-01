Which of the following is a likely effect of deflation?
A decrease in consumer spending due to expectations of lower future prices
A rise in nominal wages across the economy
An increase in aggregate demand as prices fall
A reduction in the real value of debt for borrowers
Step 1: Understand the concept of deflation. Deflation is a decrease in the general price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time.
Step 2: Analyze how deflation affects consumer behavior. When prices are falling, consumers may delay purchases expecting prices to drop further, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending.
Step 3: Consider the impact of deflation on wages. Nominal wages tend to be sticky downward, so a rise in nominal wages during deflation is unlikely; wages often remain the same or fall slowly.
Step 4: Evaluate aggregate demand changes. Deflation usually causes aggregate demand to decrease because lower prices reduce spending incentives, contrary to the idea that demand increases as prices fall.
Step 5: Examine the effect on debt. Deflation increases the real value of debt, making it harder for borrowers to repay, so a reduction in the real value of debt is not a likely effect.
