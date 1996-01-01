Which of the following groups is least likely to experience difficulties with economic access to potable water?
A
Rural communities in low-income countries
B
Small-scale farmers in drought-prone regions
C
Residents of informal settlements in developing cities
D
High-income urban households in developed countries
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic access to potable water, which refers to the ability of individuals or groups to afford and obtain safe drinking water without financial hardship.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristics of each group in terms of income levels, infrastructure availability, and geographic challenges that affect their access to potable water.
Step 3: Recognize that rural communities in low-income countries often face limited infrastructure and low income, making economic access difficult.
Step 4: Note that small-scale farmers in drought-prone regions face environmental challenges that reduce water availability and increase costs, impacting economic access.
Step 5: Observe that residents of informal settlements in developing cities typically lack formal water services and face high prices or unreliable supply, leading to economic difficulties in accessing potable water, whereas high-income urban households in developed countries generally have reliable infrastructure and sufficient income, making them least likely to experience such difficulties.
