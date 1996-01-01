Which of the following is an example of a negative externality?
A
A neighbor planting flowers that improve the neighborhood's appearance
B
A consumer purchasing a product at its market price
C
Air pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents
D
A company providing free vaccinations to its employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an externality. An externality occurs when a third party is affected by the actions of others, and this effect is not reflected in market prices.
Step 2: Differentiate between positive and negative externalities. A positive externality benefits third parties (e.g., improved neighborhood appearance), while a negative externality imposes costs on third parties (e.g., pollution).
Step 3: Analyze each option to identify whether it creates external costs or benefits for others outside the transaction: