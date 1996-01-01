Which of the following is a negative externality associated with increased satellite usage worldwide?
A
Improved global communication networks
B
Increased space debris leading to higher collision risks
C
Enhanced weather forecasting accuracy
D
Greater access to educational resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an externality. An externality occurs when a decision causes costs or benefits to third parties who are not involved in the decision-making process.
Step 2: Identify whether the externality is positive or negative. A positive externality provides benefits to others, while a negative externality imposes costs or harms on others.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine if it represents a positive or negative externality related to satellite usage.
Step 4: Recognize that improved global communication networks, enhanced weather forecasting accuracy, and greater access to educational resources are positive externalities because they benefit society.
Step 5: Identify that increased space debris leading to higher collision risks is a negative externality because it creates potential harm and costs for others, such as damage to satellites and space operations.
