Which of the following lists the four main conditions required for a purely competitive market?
A
Many buyers and sellers, identical products, easy entry and exit, perfect information
B
Single seller, unique product, restricted entry, price maker
C
Many buyers, government regulation, product differentiation, limited information
D
Few sellers, differentiated products, barriers to entry, imperfect information
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a purely competitive market, also known as perfect competition, has specific defining characteristics that distinguish it from other market structures.
Identify the first condition: there must be many buyers and sellers so that no single participant can influence the market price. This ensures price-taking behavior.
Recognize the second condition: the products offered by all sellers are identical or homogeneous, meaning consumers see no difference between goods from different sellers.
Note the third condition: there is free entry and exit in the market, allowing firms to enter when profits are attractive and exit when they are not, which keeps profits normal in the long run.
Finally, understand the fourth condition: perfect information is available to all buyers and sellers, meaning everyone knows prices, product quality, and production methods, ensuring informed decision-making.
