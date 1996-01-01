Which form of competition primarily drives production decisions in a market-based economy?
A
Perfect competition
B
Monopoly
C
Monopolistic competition
D
Oligopoly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each market structure: Perfect competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic competition, and Oligopoly.
Recall that in a market-based economy, production decisions are driven by the interaction of many buyers and sellers, where no single participant can influence the market price significantly.
Recognize that Perfect competition is characterized by many firms selling identical products, free entry and exit, and price-taking behavior, which means firms decide production based on market prices.
Contrast this with Monopoly (one seller), Monopolistic competition (many sellers with differentiated products), and Oligopoly (few sellers), where firms have some control over prices and production decisions are influenced by strategic considerations.
Conclude that Perfect competition primarily drives production decisions in a market-based economy because firms respond directly to market prices without influencing them.
