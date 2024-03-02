Which of the following best describes pure competition in a market?
A
A market with differentiated products and significant barriers to entry.
B
A market with many buyers and sellers, identical products, and easy entry and exit.
C
A market dominated by a single seller with significant control over price.
D
A market where firms collude to set prices and restrict output.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of pure competition (also known as perfect competition) in microeconomics. It is a market structure characterized by several key features.
Identify the characteristics of pure competition: many buyers and sellers, identical (homogeneous) products, and free entry and exit from the market without significant barriers.
Compare each option given in the problem to these characteristics. For example, a market with differentiated products and significant barriers to entry does not fit pure competition because products are not identical and entry is restricted.
Recognize that a market dominated by a single seller with significant control over price describes a monopoly, not pure competition.
Note that a market where firms collude to set prices and restrict output describes an oligopoly with collusion, which is also not pure competition.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian