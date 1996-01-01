Which of the following is an example of a market niche?
A
A national chain of gas stations
B
A supermarket selling a wide variety of products
C
A government-run postal service
D
A bakery specializing in gluten-free pastries
1
Understand the concept of a market niche: it refers to a specialized segment of the market for a particular kind of product or service, often targeting a specific group of customers with unique preferences or needs.
Analyze each option to see if it targets a broad market or a specialized segment. For example, a national chain of gas stations serves a broad market, not a niche.
Consider the supermarket selling a wide variety of products: this also targets a broad market, aiming to satisfy many different customer needs rather than a specific niche.
Look at the government-run postal service: it typically provides a general service to the entire population, so it is not a niche market.
Identify the bakery specializing in gluten-free pastries: this targets a specific group of customers with dietary restrictions or preferences, making it a clear example of a market niche.
