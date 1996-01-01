Which of the following best describes the economic break-even point?
A
It is the point where average variable cost equals price.
B
It is the level of output at which total revenue equals total cost, including both explicit and implicit costs.
C
It is the point where marginal cost equals marginal revenue.
D
It is the level of output at which total revenue equals only explicit costs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the economic break-even point: it refers to the output level where a firm covers all its costs, including both explicit (out-of-pocket) and implicit (opportunity) costs.
Recall that total revenue (TR) is the total amount of money a firm receives from selling its output, calculated as $TR = P \times Q$, where $P$ is price and $Q$ is quantity.
Recognize that total cost (TC) includes both explicit costs (like wages, materials) and implicit costs (like foregone income from alternative uses of resources).
The economic break-even point occurs where total revenue equals total cost, i.e., $TR = TC$, ensuring the firm earns zero economic profit but covers all opportunity costs.
Compare this with other options: average variable cost equals price relates to short-run shutdown decisions, marginal cost equals marginal revenue relates to profit maximization, and total revenue equals only explicit costs ignores implicit costs, so these do not define the economic break-even point.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian