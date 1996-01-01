Which of the following is the best example of a business whose primary goal is to earn a profit?
A
A privately owned restaurant
B
A government-run hospital
C
A charitable food bank
D
A public elementary school
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a business's primary goal. In microeconomics, a business is typically defined as an organization that produces goods or services with the main objective of earning a profit.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine whether its primary goal is profit maximization. For example, a privately owned restaurant operates to generate revenue exceeding its costs, aiming to make a profit.
Step 3: Consider the nature of government-run hospitals, charitable food banks, and public elementary schools. These institutions usually focus on providing public services or aid rather than earning profits.
Step 4: Compare the objectives of each option. Since the privately owned restaurant is the only one primarily motivated by profit, it fits the definition of a business in microeconomic terms.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of a business whose primary goal is to earn a profit is the privately owned restaurant.
