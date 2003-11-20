Which of the following outcomes is a benefit of conventional agriculture?
A
Reduced use of chemical fertilizers
B
Higher crop yields per acre
C
Lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to organic farming
D
Increased biodiversity on farmland
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of conventional agriculture. Conventional agriculture typically involves the use of synthetic chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and high-yield crop varieties to maximize production.
Step 2: Identify the common goals of conventional agriculture, which often include maximizing crop yields and efficiency per unit of land.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in the context of conventional agriculture practices: Reduced use of chemical fertilizers is generally not a benefit since conventional farming relies on them; lower greenhouse gas emissions and increased biodiversity are more commonly associated with organic or sustainable farming methods.
Step 4: Recognize that higher crop yields per acre are a primary benefit of conventional agriculture due to the use of advanced inputs and technologies designed to boost productivity.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the benefit most aligned with conventional agriculture is higher crop yields per acre.
