Which of the following is most directly related to customer loyalty in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
A decrease in the number of available substitutes
B
A perfectly elastic demand curve
C
A high consumer surplus, where the price paid is much less than the willingness to pay
D
A market price equal to the consumer's willingness to pay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and the actual price they pay. It measures the extra benefit or satisfaction a consumer receives.
Recognize that customer loyalty is often linked to how much value or surplus a consumer perceives from a product. If consumers consistently get a high consumer surplus, they feel they are gaining more benefit relative to the price, which can increase loyalty.
Analyze the options given: a decrease in substitutes affects competition and choice, a perfectly elastic demand curve implies consumers are very sensitive to price changes, and a market price equal to willingness to pay means zero consumer surplus.
Identify that a high consumer surplus (where price paid is much less than willingness to pay) directly relates to customer loyalty because consumers feel they are getting a good deal and more satisfaction, encouraging repeat purchases.
Conclude that among the options, the one most directly related to customer loyalty in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay is the high consumer surplus scenario.
