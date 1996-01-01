Consumers having more money to purchase computers will most likely result in:
A
a leftward shift in the demand curve for computers
B
an increase in consumer surplus
C
a reduction in the equilibrium price of computers
D
a decrease in willingness to pay for computers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay. It measures the benefit consumers receive from purchasing a product at a market price lower than their maximum willingness to pay.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of consumers having more money. When consumers have more income, their purchasing power increases, which typically increases their willingness to pay for normal goods like computers.
Step 3: Consider the demand curve shift. An increase in consumers' income usually causes the demand curve for a normal good to shift to the right (an increase in demand), not to the left.
Step 4: Evaluate the impact on equilibrium price. With higher demand, the equilibrium price of computers is more likely to increase rather than decrease, assuming supply remains constant.
Step 5: Connect these insights to consumer surplus. Since consumers are willing to pay more and demand increases, the consumer surplus generally increases because more consumers buy the product and/or pay less than their maximum willingness to pay.
