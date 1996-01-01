A consumer might respond to a negative incentive by:
A
increasing their willingness to pay for the good
B
reducing their quantity demanded of the good
C
purchasing more of the good at any price
D
experiencing an increase in consumer surplus
Step 1: Understand the concept of a negative incentive in microeconomics. A negative incentive is a factor that discourages a consumer from purchasing a good, such as a price increase or a tax.
Step 2: Recall the law of demand, which states that when the price of a good rises (a negative incentive), the quantity demanded typically decreases, assuming all else equal.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of a negative incentive: increasing willingness to pay contradicts the discouraging effect; purchasing more at any price is unlikely; experiencing an increase in consumer surplus is also unlikely because consumer surplus usually decreases when prices rise.
Step 4: Conclude that the most consistent consumer response to a negative incentive is to reduce the quantity demanded of the good.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer aligns with the fundamental demand theory: a negative incentive leads to a decrease in quantity demanded.
