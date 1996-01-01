Which of the following is NOT a consequence of an increase in the government's budget deficit?
A
An increase in interest rates
B
A higher future tax burden
C
Potential crowding out of private investment
D
A decrease in government borrowing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a government budget deficit, which occurs when government spending exceeds its revenue, requiring the government to borrow funds to cover the gap.
Step 2: Recognize that an increase in the government's budget deficit typically leads to increased government borrowing to finance the deficit.
Step 3: Analyze the consequences of increased government borrowing, which often include higher interest rates due to greater demand for loanable funds, a higher future tax burden to repay debt, and potential crowding out of private investment as government borrowing competes with private sector borrowing.
Step 4: Identify that a decrease in government borrowing contradicts the expected effect of an increased budget deficit, since the government needs to borrow more, not less, to finance the deficit.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, 'A decrease in government borrowing' is NOT a consequence of an increase in the government's budget deficit.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian