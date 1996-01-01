Which reason motivated industrialists in northern states to favor tariffs during the early 1800s?
A
Tariffs increased the cost of raw materials for their factories.
B
Tariffs reduced government revenue and spending.
C
Tariffs protected their manufactured goods from foreign competition.
D
Tariffs encouraged southern states to export more cotton.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: In the early 1800s, the northern states of the U.S. were becoming more industrialized with many factories producing manufactured goods.
Recall the purpose of tariffs: Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods, which make foreign products more expensive compared to domestic products.
Analyze the effect of tariffs on northern industrialists: By making imported manufactured goods more expensive, tariffs protected northern factories from foreign competition, allowing them to sell more products domestically.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Tariffs increasing raw material costs would hurt factories, tariffs reducing government revenue is generally false since tariffs generate revenue, and tariffs encouraging southern cotton exports is unrelated to northern industrialists' motivations.
Conclude that the primary motivation for northern industrialists to favor tariffs was to protect their manufactured goods from foreign competition, ensuring their businesses could grow and thrive.
