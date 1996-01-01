Which of the following is most commonly viewed by Americans as a disadvantage of globalization?
A
Loss of domestic jobs due to increased foreign competition
B
Improved technological innovation
C
Greater access to international markets
D
Lower prices for imported goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of globalization: it refers to the increasing integration and interdependence of national economies through trade, investment, technology, and the movement of labor and capital.
Identify common advantages of globalization, such as improved technological innovation, greater access to international markets, and lower prices for imported goods, which generally benefit consumers and businesses.
Recognize that a frequently cited disadvantage of globalization is the loss of domestic jobs, which can occur when companies move production to countries with lower labor costs or when increased foreign competition reduces demand for domestically produced goods.
Analyze the given options by comparing them to the typical public perception of globalization's effects, focusing on which option reflects a negative impact rather than a positive one.
Conclude that 'Loss of domestic jobs due to increased foreign competition' is most commonly viewed as a disadvantage by Americans, as it directly relates to economic insecurity and job displacement concerns.
Watch next
Master Arguments Against International Trade with a bite sized video explanation from Brian