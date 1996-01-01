Which of the following is a risk associated with international trade?
A
All countries will experience equal economic growth.
B
Tariffs always decrease consumer prices.
C
International trade eliminates the need for government regulation.
D
Domestic industries may suffer due to increased foreign competition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of international trade, which involves the exchange of goods and services across countries, allowing countries to specialize based on comparative advantage.
Step 2: Recognize that while international trade generally promotes economic growth and efficiency, it can also create risks or downsides for certain groups within countries.
Step 3: Identify common risks associated with international trade, such as domestic industries facing increased competition from foreign producers, which can lead to job losses or business closures in those industries.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to economic principles: equal economic growth for all countries is unlikely, tariffs do not always decrease consumer prices, and international trade does not eliminate the need for government regulation.
Step 5: Conclude that the risk 'Domestic industries may suffer due to increased foreign competition' correctly reflects a well-known potential downside of international trade.
