Why would a mercantilist government be interested in other areas of the world?
A
To acquire resources and markets that increase national wealth through trade surpluses
B
To support the economic development of other nations without self-interest
C
To encourage domestic consumption over exports
D
To promote free trade and reduce tariffs globally
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principle of mercantilism: it emphasizes accumulating national wealth primarily through trade surpluses, meaning exporting more than importing.
Recognize that mercantilist governments aim to increase their stock of precious metals and resources by controlling trade and acquiring valuable commodities from other regions.
Identify that acquiring resources and new markets abroad allows a mercantilist country to export more goods, thus generating trade surpluses and increasing national wealth.
Contrast this with other options: supporting other nations' development without self-interest or promoting free trade does not align with mercantilist goals, which are focused on national gain.
Conclude that the mercantilist government’s interest in other areas of the world is primarily to secure resources and markets that help maintain a favorable balance of trade, thereby increasing national wealth.
