To gain greater market power and increase profits by reducing competition
B
To promote perfect competition in the industry
C
To decrease their control over prices
D
To encourage more firms to enter the market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a monopoly: A monopoly exists when a single firm dominates the entire market, facing no direct competition.
Recognize the motivation behind business consolidation: Firms may merge or consolidate to increase their market share and reduce the number of competitors.
Analyze the effect of consolidation on market power: By reducing competition, the consolidated firm gains greater control over prices and output decisions.
Connect market power to profit maximization: With less competition, the firm can set higher prices or restrict output to increase profits.
Conclude why businesses consolidate: The primary reason is to gain greater market power and increase profits by reducing competition, rather than promoting perfect competition or decreasing price control.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Monopoly with a bite sized video explanation from Brian