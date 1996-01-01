Which of the following best describes a monopoly in microeconomics?
A
A single firm dominates the market and is the sole producer of a good or service with no close substitutes.
B
A market where entry and exit are easy and firms are price takers.
C
Firms in the market sell differentiated products and have some control over price.
D
Many firms compete in the market, each selling identical products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a monopoly in microeconomics. A monopoly exists when a single firm is the sole producer of a good or service in a market, and there are no close substitutes available to consumers.
Step 2: Recognize the key characteristics of a monopoly: a single seller, no close substitutes, and high barriers to entry that prevent other firms from entering the market.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the monopoly definition. Identify which option describes a market dominated by one firm with no close substitutes.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe other market structures: perfect competition (many firms, identical products, price takers), monopolistic competition (many firms, differentiated products, some price control), and any market with easy entry and exit.
Step 5: Conclude that the option stating 'A single firm dominates the market and is the sole producer of a good or service with no close substitutes' best describes a monopoly.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Monopoly with a bite sized video explanation from Brian