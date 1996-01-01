Which of the following is true about a perfect price discriminating monopolist?
A
The monopolist charges each consumer the maximum price they are willing to pay.
B
Consumer surplus is maximized under perfect price discrimination.
C
The monopolist cannot earn any economic profit.
D
The monopolist produces less output than a single-price monopolist.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of perfect price discrimination. It occurs when a monopolist charges each consumer the maximum price they are willing to pay, capturing all consumer surplus as profit.
Step 2: Analyze the effect on consumer surplus. Since the monopolist charges each consumer their maximum willingness to pay, consumer surplus is reduced to zero, not maximized.
Step 3: Consider the monopolist's economic profit. Because the monopolist captures all consumer surplus, it can earn positive economic profits, contrary to the statement that it cannot earn any.
Step 4: Compare output levels. A perfect price discriminating monopolist produces the socially efficient quantity where price equals marginal cost, which is greater than the output of a single-price monopolist.
Step 5: Conclude which statement is true. The correct statement is that the monopolist charges each consumer the maximum price they are willing to pay.
